New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): Actor-producer Saif Ali Khan will open up about his "family, home, successes and failures" in an autobiography that is slated to hit the shelves next year.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the information about the autobiography.

Also Read | Karan Johar, Rishi Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana: Bollywood Autobiographies that You Can Read While Waiting for Saif Ali Khan’s.

"#SaifAliKhan to pen autobiography... The actor will open up about family, home, his successes and failures, his influences and inspirations and, of course, films," tweeted Adarsh.

The autobiography of the Pataudi scion will be published by Harper Collins India. (ANI)

Also Read | Emraan Hashmi To Star In Social Satire Titled as Sab First Class Hai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)