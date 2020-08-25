Saif Ali Khan recently made the big announcement of penning his own biography. The book will release in 2021 and will revolve around his family, home, his successes, failures, his influences, inspirations and movies. Knowing his intellectual self and his love for reading, it would be a tad interesting to his journey in his own smart words. But he's certainly not the first Bollywood biggie to have his autobiography. Previously we've had Karan Johar, Dilip Kumar, Rishi Kapoor and even Ayushmann Khurrana pen down their memories, struggles and experiences in books that were well appreciated by readers.

So while we wait for Saif Ali Khan's autobiography to hit the stands, why not invest our time in reading the ones by other notable celebs? To make this long wait worthwhile, we list down five best autobiographies of our renowned B-town celebrities that you can read and enjoy, just in case you haven't already. Have a look...

Rishi Kapoor's Khullam Khulla

Rishi Kapoor's autobiography was a testament to his unapologetic self. From revealing how Shah Rukh Khan can thank him for bagging Yash Chopra's Darr to sharing his jealousy for Amitabh Bachchan, the actor went all out with his emotions and industry secrets in his book. When Rishi Kapoor Was Honest Enough To Expose 'Awards For Hire' By Admitting To It.

Karan Johar's An Unsuitable Boy

Karan Johar's autobiography was more his emotional roller coaster. From addressing his rift with Kareena Kapoor Khan during the casting of Kal Ho Naa Ho to revealing his sexual orientation in his own words, Karan probably addressed all the rumours and reports around his name in his autobiography. It was a good read, honestly.

Ayushmann Khurrana's Cracking the Code

Ayushmann is first among the younger lot to pen his autobiography with wife Tahira Kashyap. From revealing how he rejected Ekta Kapoor's offer to star in one of her daily soaps to getting rejected by Dharma Productions 'cos of their policy of working with only stars, Khurrana's claims did grab eyeballs. Wonder if Ekta was pleased to read about how she 'smashed her mobile by hurling it at the executive producer’s face' after hearing about Ayushmann's rejection.

Dilip Kumar's The Substance and The Shadow

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's autobiography narrated many unheard aspects of his Bollywood journey. The actor revealed how he wanted to marry Madhubala but was against her father's condition of working with only his production house until the end of the actor's career. During the book launch, Dilip Kumar had said how a lot of what has been written about him so far was "full of distortions and misinformation" and that he hoped the memoir would set the record straight.

Naseeruddin Shah's And Then One Day

Naseeruddin Shah's autobiography was released in the same year as that of Dilip Kumar's. The veteran actor went on to elaborate about how he was called to London to audition for Richard Attenborough's Gandhi. However, he later learnt that Ben Kingsley was already been finalised and the makers merely wanted to give an impression that they were willing to cast an Indian actor for the lead role.

Interestingly, Priyanka Chopra too is gearing up for the release of her autobiography, Unfinished. The Quantico star recently finished writing it and is now waiting for its 2021 release.

