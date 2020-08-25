It's time for the fans of Emraan Hashmi to see him in another brand new avatar. The Jannat star is all set to feature in a social drama. Social drama genre is something that is currently a hit one amid the Bollywood fans. Now, Emraan to is trying his hands on it as this one is a relevant social satire titled as Sab First Class Hai. It is directed by Balwinder Singh Januja who has earlier penned down films like Mubarakan and Saandh ki Aankh. Vocal for Local: Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut and Other Celebs Extend their Support to EaseMyTrip, a Completely Indian Initiative.

It is said to be a around the working-class man who always strives for more than he has and Hashmi’s character is put through a hard time as a consequence of his actions that leads to comedy of errors!

The 41-year-old actor said in a statement, “The film is a hilarious yet sensitive story about the common man and how he can go to any length to fulfil his needs. In the bargain, he stands to lose his family, his face in society and gets caught into a situation he cannot find his way out of. Balwinder’s script is a laugh-riot but has its poignant moments as well. It’s unlike anything I’ve done before and was pretty much onboard after I heard the first narration!”

The flick is presented by Nishant Pitti of EaseMyTrip.com and to be produced by Deepak Mukut, Shivanshu Pandey & Abhay Sinha. Are you excited to see Emraan in a social comedy next? Stay tuned for more updates.

