Washington (US), February 1 (ANI): American singer Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo have welcomed their third child together.

According to People, the US-based media company, the couple have not shared any further details. They are blessed with two daughters, Dusty Rose, (6) and Gio Grace (4).

Also Read | Jackie Shroff Birthday: 5 Villainous Roles of The Actor That Are Applause-Worthy.

Former model Prinsloo earlier expressed her desire to expand the family. "We always knew we wanted a second one. So I think for me in those two years when I had two babies under the age of 2, I was just like, 'Don't even think about it!' But I do also want five kids, but don't even think about it," she told a media company.

Prinsloo added. "We're leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there's no limits to it."

Also Read | Wednesday 2: Emma Myers Thinks Jenna Ortega's Character Needs a 'Season Of Singleness'.

Prinsloo confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple was expecting another baby together in September. Throughout her pregnancy, she has been proudly showing off her growing bump on social media.

Prinsloo and Levine tied the knot in Mexico in July 2014 after dating for a year. According to People, she and Levine are focused "on being the best parents possible" following cheating allegations against the singer last fall.

Addressing the controversy in a public statement shared on Instagram, the Maroon 5 frontman Levine admitted, "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner."

He continued, "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances, it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family are all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly mattered to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)