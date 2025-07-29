Los Angeles [US], July 29 (ANI): Cameron Boyce's mother, Libby Boyce, has shared her appreciation for Adam Sandler after noticing a touching tribute to her late son in the newly released 'Happy Gilmore 2.'

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the moment appears early in the film when Sandler's character, Happy Gilmore, arrives at a golf check-in booth. The camera then shifts to two people behind the counter watching a small TV. On the screen is a brief scene from the Disney Channel show Jessie, where Cameron Boyce played Luke Ross from 2011 to 2015. It's a quiet yet emotional nod to the young actor, who passed away in 2019 at just 20 years old.

Libby Boyce took to Instagram to thank Sandler for including Cameron in the film and reflected on the bond her son shared with the actor, revealing that they were in talks just before Cameron's passing.

In her post, she wrote, "Adam and Cameron talked quite a bit in the days leading up to his death."

"Cameron was supposed to be in Hubie Halloween, and they were strategizing. They had a bond I think related to being authentic, funny, and just keeping it real. Adam always finds a way to keep Cam's memory alive, which warms our hearts," she added.

She took to Instagram again on Monday to share a second post. Boyce shared a screenshot from the film along with a caption that read, "Thank you @adamsandler for honoring Cam's legacy in Happy Gilmore 2."

Cameron Boyce and Adam Sandler first worked together in Grown Ups (2010), where Boyce played Keithie Feder, the son of Sandler's character. They returned for the sequel, Grown Ups 2, in 2013. Over the years, Sandler has continued to speak warmly about Boyce and had also included a tribute to him in the credits of his 2020 film Hubie Halloween.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cameron died in his sleep due to a seizure caused by an ongoing medical condition. (ANI)

