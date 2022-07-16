Washington [US], July 16 (ANI): A few days after scoring an Emmy nomination for hit drama 'Severance', Adam Scott has bagged a role in Sony's superhero film 'Madame Web'.

As per Variety, the project stars Dakota Johnson as Madame Web, a clairvoyant whose psychic abilities allow her to see within the spider world itself. The movie will be an origin story for the character, who served as an ally to Spider-Man in the Marvel comics.

Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim and Mike Epps are also a part of 'Madame Web'. S.J. Clarkson has come on board to direct the spinoff in Sony's universe of Marvel characters. Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless have penned the script.

Following the success of "Venom," starring Tom Hardy as the classic Spider-Man villain, Sony began building out its own cinematic universe of Spidey characters. After last year's sequel, "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," Jared Leto starred in "Morbius" earlier this year as the blood-sucking vampire villain Dr. Michael Morbius.

Up next is "Kraven the Hunter," with Aaron Taylor Johnson, which hits theatres on January 13, 2023. After "Madame Web" releases on July 7, 2023, the next chapter in the Sony universe will star global music sensation Bad Bunny as a super-powered wrestler in "El Muerto," debuting on January 12, 2024.

Apart from 'Madame Web', Scott will also be seen in season 2 of 'Severance', which was renewed earlier this year and hauled 14 Emmy nominations, including best drama series. (ANI)

