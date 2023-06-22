Om Raut's Adipurush has collected over Rs 400 crore globally but the film's box office numbers continued to fall amid controversy over the poor quality of its dialogues and visual effects. T-Series, the studio behind the movie, on Thursday tweeted that the Prabhas-starrer had earned Rs 410 crore gross in six days. With Adipurush Suffering, Spider Man: Across the Spider Verse Gets More Runs in Theatres Due to Public Demand!

Adipurush, which was released across the country in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil on June 16, stars Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Raavan). In the opening weekend, the film, reportedly made on a budget of Rs 500 crore, raced to Rs 340 crore in just three days - Rs 140 crore on day one, followed by Rs 100 crore each on day two and three But the film's box office score witnessed a drastic slide as negative word of mouth spread on social media. The film earned Rs 15 crore as against Rs 35 crore on Monday and Rs 20 crore on Tuesday.

The big-budget multilingual saga has been panned on social media over its poor VFX and colloquial dialogues, with dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla under fire for Lord Hanuman's dialogues in the Lanka Dahan sequence, among others. Adipurush is now screening in theatres with altered dialogues.