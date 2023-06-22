After Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Adipurush has dipped at the box-office, animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has got more shows added in India into the fourth week. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has entered the Rs 50 crore club, with theatres increasing shows in its fourth week, according to a statement. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Movie Review: Spider-Verse Sequel Gets Thumbs Up From Critics Who Call It the Best Animated Superhero Film Ever!.

The film has earned Rs 50 crore GBO in three weeks in India and $500 million globally. "Theatres have almost doubled the shows in its fourth week, with even IMAX and 4DX screens increasing their show count for the film," read the statement.

Adipurush on its Day 1 raked in Rs 37 crore in its Hindi version and minted only Rs 7 crore in all the Indian languages on its sixth day since release.

