Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): Extending her wishes on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, actor Kangana Ranaut, who forayed into electoral politics after being named the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Himachal's Mandi, also reminisced about her visit to Ayodhya for the 'Pran Pratishtha' or the ceremonial enthronement of Ram Lalla at his grand abode.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana shared a video clip of her visit to the Ram Temple on the day of the grand opening of the shrine on January 22, this year.

Also Read | Ram Navami 2024 Outfit Inspirations: Take Cue From Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Other Bollywood Celebs’ Saree Looks for the Hindu Festival Celebrations.

The video clip she shared not only showcased the grandeur of the temple but also featured snippets of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rousing address to the packed audience, including top dignitaries from diverse fields, at the inauguration ceremony.

"After 500 years, the auspicious moment has arrived when for the first time, Ram Lalla is celebrating Ram Navami in his grand temple," Kangana posted from her Instagram handle.

Also Read | Jennifer Garner Birthday: Check Out Some of Her Whistle-Worthy Red Carpet Looks!.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C51ATjvRdHT/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

PM Modi observed an 11-day 'Anusthan' leading up to the grand 'Pran Pratishtha', during which he followed a rigorous personal routine while visiting shrines across the country associated with Lord Ram.

He was also the Jajman at the enthronement ceremony and performed the rituals under the watchful eyes of a select complement of priests and seers picked from across the country.

Kangana's nomination from her hometown Mandi adds a layer of intrigue to the electoral contest for a constituency that has been a traditional Congress stronghold. However, between the actor-turned-politician and her bid to make it to the Lok Sabha stands a formidable challenger in the form of Congress MLA and minister and son of long-time late former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, Vikramaditya Singh.

All four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal will go to polls on June 1, while polling will simultaneously be held for six Assembly seats that fell vacant following the disqualification of six dissident Congress MLAs.

The BJP, which bagged all four seats in Himachal in 2019, is bidding for an encore this year.

The Mandi constituency is considered a bastion of the Virbhadra family. The seat, currently held by Pratibha Devi Singh, the late leader's widow, saw an Assembly bye-election in 2021 following the demise of BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma.

On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in 'Emergency', which also marks her first solo directorial. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)