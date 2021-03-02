Mumbai, Mar 2 (PTI) Filmmaker Milan Luthria's upcoming feature "Tadap", starring newcomer Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria, is slated to be released on September 24, the makers announced Tuesday.

The film marks the debut of Ahan, son of actor Suniel Shetty.

Backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, "Tadap" is the remake of the 2018 Telugu hit film "RX 100". The original romantic-action-drama featured actors Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared the film's release date and first poster on its official Twitter page.

"This magical moment that we've been waiting for is finally here! Iss #Tadap ka intezaar hua khatam. #SajidNadiadwala's #Tadap - An Incredible Love Story releases on 24th September in cinemas," the tweet read.

Presented by Fox Star Studios, "Tadap" reunites Luthria with his longtime collaborator writer Rajat Arora.

The duo have worked on films like "Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai", "The Dirty Picture" and "Baadshaho".

The film's music will be scored by Pritam.

Sutaria was last seen in filmmaker Milap Zaveri's 2019 action-drama "Marjaavaan".

