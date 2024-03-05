Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI): Makers of the highly anticipated sports drama 'Maidaan' starring Ajay Devgn are all set to unveil the official trailer.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay Devgn treated fans with a new poster along with a trailer release date.

Also Read | Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Shanaya Kapoor, Whose Red Gharchola Did You Like?.

In the poster, "Ajay can be seen in a grey suit while hugging his football team amidst an emotional moment. They were surrounded by a huge crowd holding Indian flags and cheering for them.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Witness an extraordinary story of a man, a team, a nation, and the unwavering belief that left an indelible mark on the history of Football! #MaidaanTrailerKicksOff7thMarch#MaidaanOnEid."

Also Read | Sydney Sweeney HOT Pics and Videos: Sexiest Moments of the Euphoria Star and Latest SNL Host That Kept Us Begging for More!.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4H9IpLMn3d/?

As soon as the poster was released, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "We are eager to see this amazing story."

Another user commented, "Most awaited movie."

The trailer will be launched on March 7.

Interestingly, the film will face a big Bollywood clash with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, 'Maidaan' is a sports drama dedicated to the golden years of Indian football.

Ajay is essaying the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely known as the founding father of Indian football. The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

Last year, the makers of 'Maidaan' unveiled the film's teaser which received massive responses from the audiences.

The teaser opens with dynamic shots of sportsmen playing football in the rain. What stands out about them is how they are playing the 'greatest game' barefoot. Ajay then makes a striking appearance in a grey coat, holding an umbrella while overlooking a match.The teaser concludes with Ajay's power-packed dialogue, "Aaj Maidaan mein utarna gyarah lekin dikhna ek (today when you step out on the field, you should be 11 in number but should look like one)."

In 2020, producer Boney Kapoor had to dismantle the film set due to the lockdown imposed to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. In May 2021, the set of 'Maidaan' was destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae.

The film is slated to release Eid 2024. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)