Maidaan is the highly anticipated biographical sports drama featuring Ajay Devgn portraying the role of legendary football coach, Syed Abdul Rahim, aka Rahim Saab. While fans eagerly await the trailer release scheduled for March 7, the makers have teased audiences with a captivating sneak peek of Ajay Devgn in action as the coach. The video clip captures a group of boys engrossed in a game of football, with Ajay mesmerising them with his impeccable kicking technique, leaving a lasting impression. Maidaan: Ajay Devgn-Boney Kapoor's Movie To Hit Theatres on April 10, 2024.

Maidaan Video Clip

