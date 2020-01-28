Maidaan New Poster Out! It Will Get Really Muddy In This Ajay Devgn-Priyamani Biopic (View Pic)

Photo Credit: Twitter

Ajay Devgn is riding high on the success of Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior which has managed to trump even the new big releases. While that continues to earn money, the actor is getting busy with other projects. One of them is Maidaan, which is based on the true story of a football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The latter was credited for India's gold medal win in the Asian Games held at Jakarta in 1963. The first look of the film was already out and now we have a new poster. There's a lot of mud, soiled clothes, football and some great men. Maidaan: Did You Know Priyamani Was Approached for the Role in December 2019?

Ajay Devgn shared the poster announcing that the teaser of the film will be out soon. The film is directed by the Badhaai Ho fame Amit Ravindernath Sharma and also stars Priyamani.

Maidaan could have been Keerthy Suresh's Bollywood debut but she opted out as she had reservations about the role. Apparently, she wasn't comfortable to age on-screen so soon after Mahanati which won her the National Film Award. Priyamani replaced her to be Ajay's wife in the film. Well, we will have to wait some more for Keerty's Bollywood debut now.