New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Bollywood is grieving the sudden loss of actor and model Mukul Dev, who passed away at 54 on Friday night.

Known for his work in both television and films, Mukul's sudden demise has left the industry in shock. Actors and filmmakers across the industry are pouring in tributes to the late actor.

Ajay Devgn, who worked with Mukul in Son of Sardaar, took to his Instagram story to express his shock. Along with a picture of Mukul, Ajay wrote, "Still trying to process it... Mukul It's all too soon and sudden. You had a way of making everything lighter, even on the heaviest days. Om Shanti."

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who shared screen space with Mukul in the 1996 film Dastak, called him a "brother in spirit."

"It's impossible to put into words what I'm feeling. Mukul was a brother in spirit, an artist whose warmth and passion were unmatched. Gone too soon, too young," he wrote on X.

"Praying for strength and healing for his family and everyone grieving this loss. Miss you meri jaan...until we meet again, Om Shanti," he added.

Actor Sonu Sood also added a heartfelt message. "RIP Mukul bhai. You were a gem. Will always miss you." He also sent his support to Rahul Dev, writing, "Stay strong Rahul Dev bhai."

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who worked with Mukul on the film Omerta, took to his Instagram and wrote, "Not done Mukul mere dost... so many more stories, so much more laughter. See you on the other side my dear friend."

Actor Arshad Warsi added, "Heartbroken to hear about Mukul Dev. I was really fond of him. He was a friend, colleague, a wonderful person with a beautiful soul... may his soul rest in peace..."

Neil Nitin Mukesh also took to his X account to express his shock over the sudden demise of the "powerhouse performer."

"Really upset with the sad news of dear Mukul leaving us so soon. A powerhouse performer and a lovely person. My deepest condolences to Rahul Dev and the entire family. Om Shanti."

Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal posted a picture of Mukul and wrote, "RIP Mukul Dev Ji. May his soul rest in peace."

On Saturday, his brother and actor Rahul Dev took to Instagram and shared an official statement, mourning Mukul's demise. He also informed that Mukul's cremation will be held today (Saturday evening) at Dayanand Mukti Dham in Delhi.

"Our brother Mukul Dev passed away peacefully at New Delhi last night.. He's survived by his daughter Sia Dev. Missed by siblings Rashmi Kaushal, Rahul Dev and nephew Sidhant Dev. Please join us for cremation at 5 PM," Rahul's post read.

Mukul Dev featured in several television shows such as Gharwali Uparwali, Kasshish, Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai, Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, and others. He also worked in popular films like Yamla Pagla Deewana, Son of Sardaar, R... Rajkumar, and Jai Ho. His last film is Son of Sardaar 2, which has not been released yet.

Meanwhile, the circumstances surrounding his death, including the cause, are yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

