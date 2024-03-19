Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 (ANI): Actor Ajay Devgn's visual effects studio NY VFXWaala has announced a strategic partnership with Sweden's Goodbye Kansas Studio.

NY VFXWaala has acquired a majority stake in Goodbye Kansas through an offshore corporation, while also launching a joint venture studio in India, a release said.

NY VFXWaala's 300-film portfolio includes Bollywood films 'Bhuj' and 'Malang' and Tamil-language film 'Bigil.'

Goodbye Kansas specialises in gaming trailers and visual effects for live-action projects. Its portfolio includes projects including 'Cyberpunk 2077', 'God of War: Ragnarok', and 'Assassin's Creed Valhalla', the release said.

"Our endeavours involve setting new benchmarks with each project. We embrace a continuous process of learning, evolution, and adaptation to the latest technologies. I am delighted to extend our NY family through the Goodbye Kansas partnership. Our unwavering passion for delivering excellence persists, fueled by our core values and dedication. We take pride in associating with a like-minded partner GBK, and look forward to this journey together," said Ajay, who is the founder and chairman of NY VFXWaala.

Goodbye Kansas' chairman of the Board, Per Anders Warn, said NY VFXWAALA is an ideal partner for his company "sharing the same dedication to outstanding talent, cutting-edge technology and engaging narrative".

"This strategic partnership brings together our strengths in a way that will benefit both our organizations. Together, we're positioned to create exceptional value for our customers, and open new development opportunities for our talented co-workers."

"Our partnership will significantly contribute to our mutual growth and provide major opportunities for expanding production resources and capabilities, supporting Goodbye Kansas' journey towards profitable growth" said Goodbye Kansas CEO Stefan Danieli.

"With an unwavering commitment to our goals, we eagerly look forward to expanding our business and welcoming dedicated talent not only in India but globally, to collaborate on an exciting future," said Naveen Paul, Creative head and co-founder of NY VFXWaala.

Ajay is currently basking on the success of his film 'Shaitaan'. The actor will be next seen in 'Maidaan', which revolves around the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, who brought pride to India through football. (ANI)

