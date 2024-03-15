Tamil superstar Ajith's next feature film has been titled Good Bad Ugly. The news was shared by the 52-year-old actor's manager Suresh Chandra on social media along with the film's official poster. Ajith Kumar Admitted at Private Hospital in Chennai For Routine Check-Up - Reports.

"With Wholesome Humbleness herewith, we Announce the title of AK's Next Movie Called as #GoodBadUgly #AjithKumar @MythriOfficial," Chandra posted on X. "Good Bad Ugly", which is Ajith's 63rd movie as an actor, is directed by Adhik Ravichandran of Mark Antony fame. Ajith Kumar’s New Pics With Vidaa Muyarchi Co-Star Arav From Azerbaijan Take Internet By Storm!.

Mythri Movie Makers Unveils Good Bad Ugly Starring Ajith Kumar - Action Film Set for Pongal 2025 Release

Mythri Annonces #AjithKumar's #GoodBadUgly for Pongal 2025 Release! Shoot Starts June 2024. PR : Mythri Movie Makers prestigiously present Ajith Kumar - Adhik Ravichandran’s ‘GOOD BAD UGLY’, Filming Starts June 2024, Pongal Release 2025 Mythri Movie Makers, one of the most… pic.twitter.com/AAwV4Alxxc — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) March 14, 2024

The movie, which will be released around the festival of Pongal in 2025, is backed by Mythri Movie Makers and will feature music composed by Devi Shri Prasad. Ajith's most recent film was 2023's Thunivu, directed by H Vinoth. He will be next seen in Vidaa Muyarchi, co-starring Trisha, Arjun Sarja and Regina Cassandra.