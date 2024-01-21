Vidaa Muyarchi, the upcoming action thriller directed by Magizh Thirumeni, stars Ajith Kumar in the lead, with actor Arav in a pivotal role. Currently, the team is in Baku, Azerbaijan for the film’s final schedule. Arav took to Instagram to share some cool pictures featuring Ajith, both sporting casual outfits and flashing million-dollar smiles for the camera. Another picture also includes actor Nikhil Nair alongside Ajith. Check out the new pictures below: Vidaa Muyarchi: Arjun Sarja, Ajith Kumar, and Aarav Indulge in Late-Night Dinner in Azerbaijan During Shoot of Magizh Thirumeni’s Latest Project (View Pic).

Team Vidaa Muyarchi In Baku

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arav (@actorarav)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)