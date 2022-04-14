Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): Popular filmmakers Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, and Luv Ranjan, who share a close bond with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, have arrived at the groom's Bandra residence, Vastu, to attend the couple's wedding ceremony.

All of them marked their presence in traditional outfits. Karan opted for a pink sherwani, while Luv Ranjan went for an all-white outfit.

Ayan was seen dressed in beige sherwani.

For the unversed, it's Karan who launched Alia in the film industry with 'Student of the Year' in 2012. He has also worked with Ranbir in the film 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'. After directing Ranbir in 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani', Ayan teamed up with him for 'Brahmastra', which also stars Alia in the lead role.

Speaking of Luv Ranjan, he has recently collaborated with Ranbir for a romantic film, which is scheduled to release in 2023. Shraddha Kapoor is also a part of the project. (ANI)

