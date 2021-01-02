Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 (ANI): Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar got a wild surprise on Saturday after finding a small frog sitting and occupying space inside an electrical wall socket.

The 'Airlift' star known for his quirky wit never misses an opportunity to tickle the funny bonea of his fans with his hilarious posts. Akshay took to his Instagram and shared a photo, in which a frog is seen sitting in an empty space near the electrical socket on the wall and not letting the 'Khiladi' charge his phone. The post received more than seven lakh likes in six hours.

In the caption, he wrote, "Was just looking to charge my phone but seems like I'll have to look elsewhere. This one is clearly occupied."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay has wrapped up the shoot for his upcoming film 'Atrangi Re' helmed by director Aanand L Rai, who recently tested positive for COVID-19. The film also sees Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. Apart from that, the star has various projects in the pipeline like 'Bell Bottom', 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Sooryavanshi', among several others. (ANI)

