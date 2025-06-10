New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) "Housefull 5" featuring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Jacqueline Fernandez, has earned over Rs 100 crore nett at the domestic box office, the makers said on Tuesday.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film is the fifth installment in the "Housefull" franchise, which began in 2010.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, "Housefull 5" released in theatres worldwide on June 6.

Production banner shared the box office collection on the official X handle. The post featured the film's poster with the box office numbers written over it.

"Countless laughs. One Housefull heart. Thank you for showering so much love, cheering loud, and cruising with us! #Housefull5 In Cinemas NOW! Book your tickets today," read the caption.

"Housefull 5" opened with Rs 24.35 crore nett and went on to earn Rs 91.83 crore net during its first weekend. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 104.98 crore nett.

The film also stars Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Soundarya Sharma, Jackie Shroff, Fardeen Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

