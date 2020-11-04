Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 (ANI): Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Tuesday dropped an upbeat number 'Bam Bholle' from his upcoming horror-thriller 'Laxmii'. The song which is part a prayer to Lord Shiva and part dance number features Akshay in the fierce avatar of 'Laxmii'.

The 53-year-old star shared the song on Twitter and wrote, "Brace yourself to witness the fierce avatar of #Laxmii with the song #BamBholle, Song out now!"

Also Read | Bigg Boss 14 November 3 Episode: Eijaz Khan Saves Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia Gets Upset – 5 Major Highlights of BB 14.

The three-minute-nine-second song features Akshay sporting a red saree and long hair, and a lot of dance moves have been incorporated into track, which the actor executed to perfection.

In the movie, the 'Khiladi' actor plays the characters of 'Asif' and 'Laxmmi', one is trying to convince the parents of Kiara, while the other has come to take revenge.

Also Read | Karwa Chauth 2020: Five Scenes Of The Festival From Bollywood Movies That Will Always Be Remembered (Watch Videos).

The character of 'Asif' does not believe in ghosts as a dialogue confirms -- "Jis din sach mein mere samne bhoot aaya na, toh maa kasam choodiya pehn lunga. (The day a ghost appears before me in reality, I swear by my mother that I will wear bangles)."'Laxmii' is set to premiere on November 9 on DisneyPlus Hotstar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)