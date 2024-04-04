Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (ANI): Ananya Panday's cousin and social media content creator Alanna Panday who is expecting her first child with her husband Ivor McCray shared glimpses from their vacations in Italy.

Alanna on Wednesday took to her Instagram handle to drop a couple of pictures from the fashion capital of the world, Milan. The couple posed in front of the iconic Milan Cathedral in the stunning photos.

Also Read | Amar Singh Chamkila Song ‘Tu Kya Jaane’: Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra’s Song From Imtiaz Ali’s Film is an Ode to Old School Love (Watch Video) .

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5SrZYFszg-/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

In the first picture, they hold hands and gaze into each other's eyes lovingly, followed by another cute snapshot. The second picture shows Ivor smiling as Alanna kisses his cheek.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan Enjoys Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals IPL Match at Vizag Cricket Stadium (Watch Video).

Alanna captioned the post with a simple "3," expressing her excitement about their growing family.

The post received many reactions from social media users.

Alanna's mother, Deanne Panday, left a sweet comment saying, "Love You three," along with emojis like folded hands, hearts, hugs, and an evil-eye amulet. Fans and friends also filled the comments section with heart and heart-eye emojis.

One user wrote, "The way you manage your feed is just aesthetically pleasing."

Another user commented, "You guys are the cutest couple," and a third one commented, "U both will be a great parents."

Earlier the couple had hosted a grand baby shower that witnessed the presence of several celebrities. Among the guests were Alanna's cousin, actress Ananya Panday, and her alleged beau Aditya Roy Kapur, along with Gauri Khan, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Alizeh Agnihotri, and Nirvan Khan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)