Washington [US], July 19 (ANI): The 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards celebrated winners in the fiction and lifestyle categories with posthumous honours for Alex Trebek and Larry King, as well various other accolades going to Zac Efron, Karrueche Tran, Diego Luna, Andy Serkin among others.

As per Variety, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) announced its remaining crop of Daytime Emmys winners, in the "fiction and lifestyle" fields on Sunday.

The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards for children's and animation categories were announced on Saturday, while other major awards were revealed via the Daytime Emmys telecast on CBS last month.

Trebek, who lost his battle against pancreatic cancer in November, won in the Outstanding Game Show Host category beating out Steve Harvey, Pat Sajak, Wayne Brady, and Alfonso Ribeiro.

King was recognised as the winner in the Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host category nearly six months after his death due to sepsis, end-stage renal failure, and acute hypoxemic respiratory failure.

He competed against Tamron Hall; Red Table Talk hosts Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris; Red Table Talk: The Estefans hosts Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, and Lili Estefan; and GMA 3 hosts Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, and TJ Holmes.

Efron won daytime program host for his Netflix series 'Down to Earth with Zac Efron', while 'This Old House' was named best instructional and how-to program, Food Network's 'Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro' was named outstanding culinary series. Tran won for lead actor female in a daytime fiction program, for 'The Bay'. Serkis won as guest performer in a daytime fiction program, for Netflix's 'The Letter for the King'.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences celebrated the nominees at the 48th annual event hosted by Loni Love. Presenters included Laila Ali, Francisco Hernandez Caceres, and Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs.

Here's the complete list of winners from Sunday's event:

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Doomsday (Vimeo)Finding Love in Quarantine (Pure Flix Digital)The Girl In Apartment 15 (Amazon Prime Video) WINNERRekindling Christmas (Amazon Prime Video)Take My Heart (YouTube.com)

OUTSTANDING YOUNG ADULT SERIES

Alexa & Katie (Netflix)Dash & Lily (Netflix)The Hardy Boys (Hulu)Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)Trinkets (Netflix) WINNER

OUTSTANDING CULINARY SERIES

Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro (Food Network) WINNERLidia's Kitchen (PBS)Lucky Chow (PBS)Mise En Place (Eater)Pati's Mexican Table (PBS)tasteMAKERS (PBS)Trisha's Southern Kitchen (Food Network)

OUTSTANDING LIFESTYLE SERIES

George to the Rescue (NBC) WINNERHome Made Simple with Laila Ali (OWN)Legacy List with Matt Paxton (PBS)Open House (NBC)Skin Decision: Before and After (Netflix)Small Business Revolution (Hulu)

OUTSTANDING TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM

Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Netflix)Long Way Up (Apple TV Plus)Real Rail Adventures: Swiss International Hubs (PBS)Samantha Brown's Places To Love (PBS)Tiny Creatures (Netflix) WINNER

OUTSTANDING INSTRUCTIONAL AND HOW-TO PROGRAM

Ask This Old House (PBS)Dream Home Makeover (Netflix)Get Organized with The Home Edit (Netflix)I Like To Make Stuff (YouTube.com)This Old House (PBS) WINNER

OUTSTANDING ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM

The American Athlete (Syndicated)Articulate with Jim Cotter (PBS)Behind the FX (Netflix) WINNERBroadway Master Class (Broadway on Demand)Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter (SundanceTV)

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM IN SPANISH

Cafe CNN (CNN en Espanol)Despierta America (Univision)Destinos (CNN en Espanol)El Gordo y la Flaca (Univision)Nuestro Mundo (CNN en Espanol)Un Nuevo Dia (Telemundo)Pan Y Circo (Amazon Prime Video) WINNER

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

9 Months with Courteney Cox (Facebook Watch)Booktube (YouTube Originals)Fundamental. Gender Justice. No Exceptions. (YouTube Originals)Prideland (PBS) WINNERSelf-Evident (PBS)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTRESS IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Sarah Joy Brown, as Laurie Smith, 'Studio City' (Amazon Prime Video)Midori Francis, as Lily, 'Dash & Lily' (Netflix)Jade Harlow, as Lianna Ramos, 'The Bay' (Popstar! TV)Sharon Lawrence, as Miranda Cryer, 'The Gaze' (Facebook Watch, YouTube)Karrueche Tran, as Vivian Johnson-Garrett, 'The Bay' (Popstar! TV) WINNER

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTOR IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Kristos Andrews, as Pete Garrett, 'The Bay' (Popstar! TV) WINNERGjis Blom, as Prince Viridian, 'The Letter for the King' (Netflix)Lawrence-Hilton Jacobs, as Cameran Sanders, 'A House Divided' (UMC (ALLBLK))Sean Kanan, as Sam Stevens / Dr Pierce Hartley, 'Studio City' (Amazon Prime Video)Mark Christopher Lawrence, as Hector, '$tack$' (YouTube.com)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Carolyn Hennesy, as Gloria Winton, 'Studio City' (Amazon Prime Video)Alicia Leigh-Willis, as Avery Garrett, 'The Bay' (Popstar! TV)Jodi Long, as Mrs. Basil E, 'Dash & Lily' (Netflix) WINNERTiffani Thiessen, as Lori Mendoza, 'Alexa & Katie' (Netflix)Jacklyn Zeman, as Sofia Madison, 'The Bay' (Popstar! TV)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Neil Crone, as Mr. Leopold, 'Endlings' (Hulu)Cheyenne Jackson, as Caleb Covington, 'Julie and the Phantoms' (Netflix)Mike Manning, as Caleb McKinnon, 'The Bay' (Popstar! TV) WINNEREric Nelsen, as Daniel Garrett, 'The Bay' (Popstar! TV)Tristan Rogers, as Daniel DOC Smith, 'Studio City' (Amazon Prime Video)

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Isaac Arellanes, as Ruben Reyna, 'Ghostwriter ' (Apple TV Plus)Arista Arhin, as Sam, 'Lockdown' (YouTube.com)Bianca D'Ambrosio, as Frankie Sanders, 'The Bay' (Popstar! TV)Chiara D'Ambrosio, as Regan Sanders, 'The Bay' (Popstar! TV) WINNERMadison Reyes, as Julie, 'Julie and the Phantoms' (Netflix)Amir Wilson, as Tiuri, 'The Letter for the King' (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROGRAM HOST

Carly Ciarrocchi, Charlie Engelman, 'Weird But True' (National Geographic Kids)Jeff Corwin, 'Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin' (Syndicated)Zac Efron, 'Down to Earth with Zac Efron' (Netflix) WINNERDr. Sanjay Gupta, Erica Hill, Van Jones, 'CNN/Sesame Street Town Halls' (CNN)Brandon McMillan, 'Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan' (CBS)

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Wanda Sykes, as Noah's Mom, 'Noah's Arc: The 'Rona Chronicles' (YouTube.com)Anna Maria Horsford, as Jolene Hernandez, 'Studio City' (Amazon Prime Video)A Martinez, as Nardo Ramos, 'The Bay' (Popstar! TV)Ronn Moss, as Ronn Moss, 'Studio City' (Amazon Prime Video)Andy Serkis, as Mayor of Mistrinaut, 'The Letter for the King' (Netflix) WINNERRandy Wayne, as Matthew Johnson, 'The Bay' (Popstar! TV)

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME TALENT IN A SPANISH LANGUAGE PROGRAM

Guillermo Arduino, 'Encuentro' (CNN en Espanol)Francisco Caceres, 'Un Nuevo Dia' (Telemundo)Nicole Suarez, 'Un Nuevo Dia' (Telemundo)Diego Luna, 'Pan Y Circo' (Amazon Prime Video) WINNERAlejandro Rodriguez, 'Suelta la sopa' (Telemundo)

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

The Bay (Popstar! TV)Dash & Lily (Netflix) WINNERGhostwriter (Apple TV Plus)Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)Stuck With You (UMC)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Netflix)Dash & Lily (Netflix)Ghostwriter (Apple TV Plus)The Letter for the King (Netflix) WINNERTrinkets (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

Creators for Change on Girls' Education with Michelle Obama (YouTube Originals)Eater's Guide to the World (Hulu)Fundamental. Gender Justice. No Exceptions. (YouTube Originals)I Am Patrick (CBN)Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan (CBS)Saluting Everyday Heroes (Popstar! TV) WINNER

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION SERIES

The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation (CBS)Life 2.0 (SYNDICATED)Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan (CBS)This Old House (PBS)Rock the Park (SYNDICATED)Xploration Outer Space (SYNDICATED) WINNER

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION SPECIAL

94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day (NBC)2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards (IFC) WINNER (TIE)I Am Patrick (CBN)Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time (ABC) WINNER (TIE)Tournament of Roses Parade (NBC)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day (NBC)American Music Spotlight (The Circle) WINNERCBS This Morning (CBS)Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space (Discovery and Science Channel)

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)Dash & Lily (Netflix)Ghostwriter (Apple TV Plus)The Letter for the King (Netflix)Tiny Creatures (Netflix) WINNER

OUTSTANDING SINGLE CAMERA EDITING

The At Home Pasta Series (YouTube.com)Eater's Guide to the World (Hulu)Giada at Home 2.0 (Food Network)The Letter for the King (Netflix) WINNERRock the Park (SYNDICATED)Trinkets (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)The Good Road (PBS)Helpsters (Apple TV Plus) WINNERLong Way Up (Apple TV Plus)Pan Y Circo (Amazon Prime Video)Sesame Street (HBO)Trisha's Southern Kitchen (Food Network)

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND EDITING

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)Life 2.0 (SYNDICATED)Long Way Up (Apple TV Plus)The New Legends of Monkey (Netflix) WINNERXploration Outer Space (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN FOR A LIVE-ACTION DAYTIME PROGRAM

Dear Class of 2020 (YouTube Originals) WINNERDino Dana The Movie (Amazon Prime Video)The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)Mo Willems and the Storytime All-Stars Present: Don't Let the Pigeon Do Storytime! (HBO Max)The Talk (CBS)

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL EFFECTS COSTUMES, MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Aliens Stole My Body (Universal All Access) WINNERAll That (Nickelodeon)The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)The Healing Powers of Dude (Netflix)The Letter for the King (Netflix)Sesame Street (HBO)

The Daytime Emmy Awards are presented to individuals and programs broadcast between 2 am and 6 pm, as well as certain categories of digital and syndicated programming of similar content.

More than 3,000 submissions, as premiered in the calendar year 2020, were received by NATAS and judged by a pool of more than 1,000 TV industry professionals.

The live streams of the July 17 and 18 Daytime Emmy ceremonies are available to watch on the web at Watch.TheEmmys.TV and via the Emmy apps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV, Samsung Smart TV and Roku.

The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards is produced by NATAS with Adam Sharp and Steve Ulrich, executive producers; Lisa Armstrong, senior producer; Rachel Schwartz, writer and manager, Daytime Awards Administration and Brent Stanton, executive director, Daytime Awards Administration.

Both the children's/animation and fiction/lifestyle ceremonies were directed and co-executive produced by David Parks of Viewfinder. (ANI)

