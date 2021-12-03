Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 (ANI): After 'Death on the Nile', actor Ali Fazal has bagged a pivotal role in a new Hollywood film titled 'Kandahar'.

The film is being directed by Ric Roman Waugh, who has previously helmed films including 'Angel Has Fallen', and 'Felon'.

Popular Scottish actor Gerard Butler leads the cast as an undercover CIA agent called Tom Harris.

'Kandahar' is based on the screenplay developed by Ric Roman Waugh with former military intelligence officer Mitchell LaFortune. The story is based on Mitchell's experiences at the Defense Intelligence Agency in Afghanistan. (ANI)

