Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): Actor Ali Fazal is gearing up for the release of his Hollywood film 'Rule Breakers', which stars Phoebe Waller Bridge in the lead role.

On Tuesday, his look from the film was unveiled. In the movie, he will be seen essaying the role of a techie called Samir Sinha.

Rule Breakers "tells the story of a visionary woman who dares to educate young girls in a society where such efforts are seen as an act of rebellion. As their innovation captures global attention, their success becomes both a beacon of hope and a source of conflict. With rising opposition and personal sacrifices, their unwavering courage ignites a movement that has the potential to change the world."

Sharing his excitement, Ali Fazal in a press note said, "This film is a gem, and I couldn't be prouder to be a part of it. Rule Breakers is not just a story; it's a powerful statement about courage, unity, and the impact of education. Releasing it on the eve of Women's Day in the US makes it even more special because it aligns with the global celebration of women's strength and resilience. I can't wait for audiences to witness this journey on the big screen."

Rule Breakers is scheduled to be released in US theatres this March. (ANI)

