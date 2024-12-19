Girls Will Be Girls is an Indo-French coming-of-age drama produced by Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal under their banner, Pushing Buttons Studio, in collaboration with French production houses Dolce Vita Films and Crawling Angel Films. Currently streaming on Prime Video, the film had its world premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, where it bagged two awards. The movie stars Preeti Panigrahi as Mira, Kani Kusruti as her mother Anila, and Kesav Binoy Kiron as Srinivas. Critics have lauded the captivating performances and gripping narrative, calling it a ‘accurately made’ and ‘must-watch’ film. ‘Girls Will Be Girls’: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s Production Debuts on Prime Video in India (Watch Trailer).

The synopsis of Girls Will Be Girls reads: “At a strict boarding school nestled in the Himalayan foothills, 18 year old Mira first discovers desire and romance. However, her curious, rebellious, coming-of-age is disrupted by her young mother, who never got to come of age herself.” Let’s take a look at some of the reviews shared by critics. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ Wins Best Feature at Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles 2024.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ Below:

‘Girls Will Be Girls’ Reviews

The Indian Express: “The three lead players carry the film. Kesav Binoy Kiron adds the right dollop of barely-there smarm to his charm, and when Panigrahi, winsome and knowing, Kusruti, worn and blow-your-socks-off-sexy, are facing off, you can’t take your eyes off either. The latter takes our breath away, just like she does in Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ ; it feels right that she is in two of the best films of the year.”

NDTV Movies: “The exquisitely crafted and insightful coming-of-age drama, an Indo-French co-production that bagged two awards at the Sundance Film Festival this year, is buoyed by impeccable writing and a couple of consummate performances by debutante Preeti Panigrahi and the seasoned Kani Kusruti.”

India Today: “For me, Girls Will Be Girls was almost uncomfortable, but one of the most-beautiful and one of the best and most accurately made coming-of-age films of recent times. It's not your regular Christmas watch, but it's a must-watch nonetheless.”

Bollywood Hungama: “Shuchi Talati's story is simple and very relatable. Shuchi Talati's screenplay is unhurried and straight out of life. At the same time, it is peppered with dramatic and even tense moments. Shuchi Talati’s dialogues are conversational.”

The Quint: “Writer-director Shuchi Talati’s feature debut Girls Will Be Girls is a deeply resonating, relatable, and ‘special’ film. When we speak of a human connection, more often than not, we’re speaking of ‘understanding’, of someone that ‘gets’ you. And it is this connection that Girls Will Be Girls focuses on while painting a picture of womanhood (and ‘girlhood’) across generations.”

Girls Will Be Girls premiered on Prime Video on December 18, 2024.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2024 01:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).