Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI): Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is determined to remain fit as she effortlessly aces a physical feat 'one and a half months post-partum'.

The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actor took to Instagram to share a picture of herself attempting a complex Yoga posture.

"One and a half months post-partum, after gradually re-building my connection with my core, and with full guidance from my teacher @anshukayoga I was able to attempt this inversion today," she wrote in the caption.

The picture featured the 'Student of the Year' actor hanging upside down by ropes with her hands folded. She was wearing black-coloured gym wear with her hair tied into a bun.

In her caption, Alia shared some advice for other women who recently entered their post-partum period.

"To my fellow mamas, listening to your body post delivery is key. Do NOT do anything your gut tells you not to. For the first week or two during my workouts, all I did was breathe... walk... find my stability and balance again (& I still have a long way to go) Take your time - appreciate what your body has done. After what my body did this year I have taken a vow to never be hard on myself again. Childbirth is a miracle in every way, and giving your body that love and support that it gave you is the least we can do," she wrote.

"P.S - every body is different - pls speak to your doctor before doing anything that involves exercise," she added.

The comment section had a lot of supportive comments from fans and fellow Bollywood actors alike.

"mama alia you are even more amazing :) big ups!" actor Ishaan Khatter wrote.

While 'Happy New Year' actor Sonu Sood jokingly wrote, "By mistake u posted your pic upside down".

Meanwhile, Alia was recently seen in the sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva' alongside Ranbir, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film was declared a blockbuster hit.

She will be next seen in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' opposite Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 28, 2023.

Apart from that, she also has director Farhan Akhtar's next film 'Jee Le Zara' opposite Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. (ANI)

