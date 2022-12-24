Actor Shamita Shetty's upcoming movie The Tenant will release in theatres on February 10, 2023, the makers announced Saturday. Written and directed by Sushrut Jain, the story follows a modern, independent and headstrong woman living alone in a society filled with judgement and prejudice. Tere Vich Rab Disda Stars Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat Papped Together After Breakup Announcement (Watch Video).

Check the trailer here:

THE TENANT IS FINALLY HERE !! N man it’s been a long wait! Can’t wait for u guys to watch it!❤️❤️🧚‍♀️ Releasing 10 th Feb in theatres ❤️ pic.twitter.com/I7tBd5zQdO — Shamita Shetty 🦋 (@ShamitaShetty) December 24, 2022

In a statement, the actor said the film is extremely special to her as it marks her return to the big screen after a gap of 15 years. Her previous appearance was in 2007 movie Cash. "Not only does it mark my return to the cinemas but also narrates a story that so closely reflects a much prevailing and disturbing aspect of society.

The film has already received heartwarming love at international film festivals and I'm glad the story finds a heart universally," Shetty said. The Tenant also features Rudraksh Jaiswal of Extraction fame and versatile actor Sheeba Chadha. It is produced by Mad Coolie Productions.