Denim-on-denim is a fashion trend that will always work irrespective of any season. Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt also loves sporting this casual look. On Sunday, the Raazi star was spotted slaying denim-on-denim look at the Mumbai airport. Shutterbugs captured several images of Alia last night. In the images, Alia is seen sporting a white top with loose denim pants and a denim overcoat. She also carried a small leather handbag. She left her straight tresses loose. Alia paired the denim look with black heels. Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra & Other Bollywood Beauties in Stunning Yellow Dresses.

Alia's airport look garnered several likes and comments. "Woah...she looks great," a social media user commented. "Perfect...loved it," another one wrote. Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is making waves across the globe. She recently made heads turn with her Met Gala debut. Alia hit the red carpet in a dreamy white gown designed by fashion designer Prabal Gurung. She teamed the gown with embellished gloves, matching diamond earrings and rings. For the glam, she opted for a centre-parted half-tied ponytail, high heels, subtle smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, nude lip shade, and a dewy base. This appearance of Alia will precede her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone. Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone or Priyanka Chopra – Whose Met Gala Debut Was the Most Impressive?

Alia Bhatt's Denim-on-Denim Airport Look

Alia Bhatt leaves for Seoul to attend Gucci show, her denim-on-denim look gets lovehttps://www.notificationall.com/alia-bhatt-leaves-for-seoul-to-attend-gucci-show-her-denim-on-denim-look-gets-love/ pic.twitter.com/hCb4BQSTHg — notification All (@notification24N) May 15, 2023

Meanwhile, on the film front, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's upcoming Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. Apart from that, she also has Farhan Akhtar's next directorial Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in her kitty.

