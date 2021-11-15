Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): Movie buffs will have to wait a little longer to watch Alia Bhatt as Gangubai in ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

The magnum opus, which was delayed multiple times owing to the coronavirus pandemic, has been postponed yet again. Bhansali Productions took to their Instagram account to share the new release date of the film.

"Watch her rise with power, courage & fearlessness. #GangubaiKathiawadi coming to take over 2022 on 18th February, in cinemas near you.#SanjayLeelaBhansali @ajaydevgn @aliaabhatt @prerna_singh6 @jayantilalgadaofficial @saregama_officiaL," the caption read.

The upcoming film, which also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role and marks his reunion with SLB after their iconic movie 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', has been produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios).

The period drama, which has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai', features Alia in the lead role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa.

The film was earlier supposed to release in January 2022 when it would have clashed with 'RRR', starring Alia, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Ajay Devgn, as well as Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam.

SS Rajamouli took to Twitter to appreciate the decision of postponing 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' in order to avert a clash with his directorial venture 'RRR'.

"The decision by Mr @JayantilalGada and Mr #SanjayLeelaBhansali to move the release date is well appreciated. Our heartfelt wishes to #GangubaiKathiawadi," he tweeted.

Apart from 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'RRR', Alia will also be seen in 'Darlings', 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', 'Brahmastra' and 'Jee Le Zaraa'. (ANI)

