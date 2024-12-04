Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 (ANI): Actor Allu Arjun got a heartfelt handwritten letter from his 10 year old son Ayaan. He called it one of his "biggest achievements by far".

On Wednesday, The 'Pushpa' letter shared a glimpse of the handwrittern letter on Instagram and wrote, "Touched by my son ayaan's love. One of my biggest achievements by far . Lucky to have such love (he is a child so pls pardon some parts of exaggerations)."

The letter read, "Dear Nana, I'm writing this note to express how proud I am of you and your success hard work, passion and dedication. When I see you at number1, I feel on top of this world.

He added, "Today is a special day as the worlds greatest actors' movie is out. I understand your mixed bag of emotions, on this day. However, let me assure you that Pushpa is not just a movie but a journey and reflection of your love and passion for acting. I would take this opportunity to wish you and your team the best of luck!!"

"No matter the outcome, you'll be my forever hero and idol. You have infinite fans around the universe, but I will still and forever remain the number 1 ardent fan and well wisher. From: The proudest son in the world. To: My top idol and Nana my love, heart and soul," he concluded.

Fans liked this cutest bond of father and son. Netizens bombarded the comment section with love.

A user wrote, "Allu arjun respect button."

Another fan commented, "One of his best achievement ever".

The much-awaited film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is set to hit theatres tonight.

Ahead of the premiere, fans of Allu Arjun gathered outside the Sailaja Theatre in Vijayawada to celebrate the much-awaited release.

They were seen bursting crackers in excitement, as they created a festive atmosphere outside the cinema hall.

Earlier this week, Allu Arjun expressed his gratitude to the Andhra Pradesh government after it approved a ticket price hike for the film.

Taking to X, he wrote, "I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Government of Andhra Pradesh for approving the ticket hike. This progressive decision demonstrates your steadfast commitment to the growth and prosperity of the Telugu film industry. A special note of thanks to the Hon'ble @AndhraPradeshCM, Shri @ncbn garu, for his vision and unwavering encouragement to the industry. I also express my sincere thanks to the Hon'ble @APDeputyCMO, Shri @PawanKalyan garu, for his invaluable support in empowering the film industry."

"The Andhra Pradesh government has announced a ticket price hike for Pushpa 2: The Rule. Allu Arjun expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Honorable Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and the Honorable Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for their unwavering commitment to the growth and prosperity of the Telugu film industry," as per the press release shared by Allu Arjun's team.

The trailer for 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' was released giving a glimpse of the intense action and drama to come.

The trailer features Allu reprising his titular character of a red sandalwood smuggler, while Rashmika appears as his love interest. The actor makes a magnificent entry. It continues with strong action scenes and the appearance of Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli. Soon, Fahadh Faasil appears as Pushpa's enemy, threatening to fight him. Pushpa, on the other hand, has no fear of anyone and proudly declares that he is an international player rather than a national one.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part.

The first part of Pushpa, directed by Sukumar, showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. (ANI)

