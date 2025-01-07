Actor Allu Arjun visited KIMS Hospital in Begumpet, Hyderabad, to meet Sri Tej, the child who was seriously injured during the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre. The incident, which occurred on December 4, 2024, during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule, resulted in the death of a woman named Revathi and left her child, Sri Tej, in critical condition. Sandhya Theatre Stampede: Allu Arjun Gets Police Notice on Proposed Visit to See Comatose Boy Sri Tej at KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad.

The visit comes amidst Allu Arjun's ongoing legal proceedings related to the chaos that unfolded when the actor waved to the crowd from the sunroof of his car, during the Pushpa 2 premiere. Allu Arjun expressed his concern for the injured child, who had been on a ventilator for several weeks following the incident. As of December 24, 2024, there had been positive signs of recovery, with Sri Tej reportedly responding for the first time after being unresponsive for 20 days. His father, Bhaskar, expressed gratitude for Allu Arjun's support, saying, "The child responded after 20 days. He is responding today. Allu Arjun and the Telangana government are supporting us."

Allu Arjun at KIMS Hospital

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: Actor Allu Arjun reaches KIMS hospital, Begumpet to visit Sri Teja who was injured in the Sandhya theatre incident. pic.twitter.com/TLTAir4rPF — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2025

In addition to his visit to Sri Tej, Allu Arjun has been fulfilling his legal obligations. On January 5, 2025, Allu Arjun complied with the conditions set by the Nampally Court by visiting the Chikkadpally Police Station as part of the bail process. The actor had been granted regular bail following the incident, but the court imposed certain conditions, including attendance at the police station. This visit was a necessary part of the ongoing legal process stemming from the tragic events at Sandhya Theatre. ‘Pushpa 2’ Stampede Case: Allu Arjun Appears Before Chikkadpally Police Station as Part of Bail Conditions (Watch Video).

Earlier, on January 4, Allu Arjun appeared before the Metropolitan Criminal Court at Nampally, where he submitted the required sureties and executed a bond of INR 50,000. His arrival was met with heightened security, as police personnel escorted him through a crowd of media representatives. After the court's decision, his lawyer, Ashok Reddy, addressed the press and confirmed that the actor had been granted bail on the grounds that the incident was not deemed "culpable homicide not amounting to murder." Reddy further clarified, "The conditions have been imposed that he (Allu Arjun) has to attend the police station. Bail has been granted... The court was convinced that this was not a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Therefore, the court granted bail." He also mentioned that a quash petition is pending before the Telangana High Court, with the next hearing scheduled for January 21, 2025.

The tragic sequence of events began when a large crowd gathered outside Sandhya Theatre to catch a glimpse of the star during the Pushpa 2 premiere. As Allu Arjun waved to fans from his car's sunroof, the situation quickly spiralled out of control. During the chaos, Revathi tragically lost her life, and her son, Sri Tej, sustained serious injuries, leading to his hospitalisation. To support the victim, Allu Arjun also extended financial assistance to the bereaved family. His father, film producer Allu Aravind, announced a contribution of INR 2 crore to help the family of Revathi, who tragically passed away in the incident.

