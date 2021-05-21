Washington [US], May 21 (ANI): Amazon has announced that its multi-part 'Borat' special will be making its debut on Prime Video. The special, titled 'Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved from Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine', will be composed of three different parts and is slated to come out on May 25.

According to Deadline, the first part, which is 'Borat: VHS Cassette of Material Deemed "Sub-acceptable" by Kazakhstan Ministry of Censorship and Circumcision' features never-before-seen footage from Borat's Oscar-nominated sequel, 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm'.

The second part, 'Borat's American Lockdown', has been described as a "40-minute reality show," centered on the portion of the sequel in which Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) finds himself in lockdown with a pair of conspiracy theorists.

The last part is 'Debunking Borat', a series of six documentary shorts in which Borat's new roommates have their theories debunked by some of the world's leading experts. The shorts featured in the special are titled 'Vaccine Microchip', 'Mail-in Ballots Scam', 'Soros', 'China Virus', 'Gates' Bricks' and 'Hillary Clinton and Blood Libel'.

Never-before-seen footage from the Amazon Prime Video sequel, 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm', will be coming to the streamer soon in the form of a special.

Amazon took to YouTube today to make the announcement, offering up a first trailer for 'Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine'.

Scenes expanded on in the trailer include fictional Kazakh journalist Borat's (Sacha Baron Cohen) time at a makeup store with his daughter, Tutar (breakout actress Maria Bakalova), his stay in a cabin owned by conspiracy theorists during the COVID-19 pandemic, and his pilgrimage to the far-right rally, where he sings the Oscar-shortlisted "Wuhan Flu."

Also making an appearance in the special is Jeanise Jones, the Oklahoma woman hired to be Tutar's babysitter, who became an unwitting phenomenon on social media, following the sequel's release.

Directed by Jason Woliner, the long-awaited mockumentary released on October 23 sees Baron Cohen reprise his iconic role, which first caught the world's attention in 2006. In the original film, Borat made a documentary on the United States that humiliated his home country, and in the sequel, he must travel back to America to redeem its reputation, by offering Tutar as a bride to then-Vice President Mike Pence.

Featuring an unforgettable appearance by President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, the comedy was nominated for two Oscars including Best Adapted Screenplay, with Bakalova landing a nom for Best Supporting Actress.

Among other accolades this award season, the comedy won two Golden Globes, including Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)