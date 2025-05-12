Los Angeles, May 12 (PTI) Hollywood actor Amber Heard welcomed twins, son Ocean and daughter Agnes.

Heard, known for her work in projects such as "Aquaman" and "Justice League", shared the news on her Instagram handle on Sunday, on the occasion of International Mother's Day.

The 39-year-old actor, who is also a mother to her four-year-old daughter Oonagh, whom she welcomed in 2021, said she is "elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family."

"Mother's Day 2025 will be one I'll never forget. This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I've strived to build for years. Today I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang," she began her post.

"My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full. When I had my first baby girl Oonagh four years ago, my world changed forever. I thought I couldn't possibly burst with more joy. Well, now I am bursting times three."

Heard mentioned about her fertility challenges and said becoming a mother despite it, has been "the most humbling experience" for her.

The actor has previously opened up about having fertility challenges, which she also faced during the birth of her first child.

