Virginia [Washington] May 6 (ANI): Actor Amber Heard broke down in tears on the witness stand on Thursday while testifying in the defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp claiming that he had sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle during a fight in Australia, shortly after the pair got married.

Recounting the ordeal, the "Aquaman" actress said that the fight in Australia -- during filming of the fifth "Pirates of the Caribbean" film in March 2015 -- was prompted by Depp's jealousy and her concern about his drug use, Variety reported.

She said Depp had repeatedly hit her, threw bottles at her and choked her against a refrigerator, before finally getting her on top of a countertop and penetrating her with a bottle.

"I remember just not wanting to move," she said. She said she remembered thinking, "Please, God, I hope it's not broken."

Heard is defending herself in a $50 million defamation trial in Fairfax, Virginia. Depp has sued his ex-wife Heard for writing an op-ed piece for the Washington Post in which she claimed that she was a victim of domestic abuse.

Depp has even argued that she has levelled allegations against him to advance her career.

His lawsuit alleges that he lost out on the sixth "Pirates of the Caribbean" film and other movie roles after Heard referred to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse" in a December 2018 op-ed, the Variety reported.

Heard began her testimony on Wednesday afternoon, recounting how she first met Depp and fell in love with him. But she said she also discovered that Depp could become extremely jealous -- especially when drunk or high -- and fly into rages.

She told the jury about a flight on a private jet in May 2014, when she alleges that Depp slapped her and then kicked her to the floor. She also told the jury of other violent episodes, in Tokyo, and on Depp's private island in the Bahamas. She said Depp could be verbally cruel, calling her a "whore," a "slut" and a "fat ass," Variety reported.

Depp has denied ever assaulting Heard. He already told the jury his own version of events surrounding the Australia fight, alleging that she severed his fingertip when she threw a bottle at him.

Heard has previously testified about these incidents during a trial in the United Kingdom, but the details of the alleged sexual assault were kept confidential in that proceeding.

In her testimony on Thursday, Heard also said she ended up with cuts on her arms and feet from the broken glass. She said, at one point, Depp had held a broken bottle to her jaw, and threatened to "carve up my face,"it added.

The couple met on the 'Rum Diary' set in 2011 and got married in 2015. However, the marriage was short-lived. They split in May 2016, and Heard accused the actor of sexual abuse. Depp denied the claims, and they settled their divorce in August 2016. (ANI)

