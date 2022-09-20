Washington [US], September 20 (ANI): Singer-Songwriter Kelly Clarkson received her star on the Hollywood 'Walk of Fame' Monday morning, 20 years after becoming the first-ever winner of 'American Idol' at the end of its first season in 2002.

After the ceremony, Clarkson talked with Fox News Digital about her feelings about attaining that Hollywood milestone two decades after her historic victory.

The original 'American Idol' judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson, who gave Clarkson her big break, were all present to see her momentous moment with her two children.

Hollywood 'Walk of Fame' official Instagram handle also shared the picture from their reunion.

"I mean, it's hard to put into words right? I'm sitting here with my son, he's six, and we're standing on a star that has my name on it. It's crazy," Clarkson said. "I was 19 years old when I started on 'Idol,' and for it to end here 20 years later, it's magical. To be able to still, first of all call all those people friends and still have them have a presence in my life, I think that's what counts. After 20 years, it's the people you surround yourself with."

During the ceremony, Abdul addressed on stage in honour of Clarkson how she changed the world for the better after winning the competition and how she inspired others to pursue their dreams and understand that they are indeed achievable.

"The trajectory of your life has changed, but you helped change the trajectory of everyone's lives. Your talent, your tenacity, your grace, your dignity made Season 1 all worth it, for me having to sit next to a British guy," Abdul said. "I love you. Thank you for changing the trajectory of my life and making me believe like a kid believes in Santa Claus that young talented people can make it, and they can make it big time."

Looking back on the first season, Cowell reflected on how the first few days of filming had him second-guessing his decision to join the programme because everything was going wrong, but that his viewpoint had changed when Clarkson entered the audition room.

"I actually thought I was being 'Punked' on the first day. Paula resigned, every singer was out of tune, and I thought this was a joke, and it got worse progressively. I thought, 'This is an absolute disaster,'" he said. "I remember the day we met you, and I remember not just your voice, but your personality. I got to be honest with you, I didn't realize at that point honestly, how talented you were. I just liked you, and I was so thankful."

Kelly Clarkson was crowned the first winner of Fox's singing competition 'American Idol'on September 4, 2002. (ANI)

