Washington [US], May 16 (ANI): Lionsgate has released the official trailer for 'Americana', a modern-day Western thriller that delves into the dark underworld of artefact trafficking, with an ensemble cast led by Sydney Sweeney and Paul Walter Hauser.

The film is slated for theatrical release on August 22, 2025.

Directed and written by Tony Tost, 'Americana' brings a contemporary edge to the Western genre.

The plot centres around a rare Native American artefact that enters the black market, triggering a chaotic chase across the American Southwest. As various groups vie for the item, tensions rise and violence erupts.

Sydney Sweeney stars as a shy but ambitious waitress who partners with a battle-scarred military veteran, played by Paul Walter Hauser, hoping to retrieve the valuable artefact.

Their unlikely alliance puts them at odds with a cold-blooded enforcer hired by a corrupt antiquities dealer.

The story expands to include a fierce Indigenous leader, a mysterious woman on the run, and a host of morally ambiguous characters, all drawn into a web of greed, history, and survival.

The cast also features Halsey, Simon Rex, Eric Dane, and Zahn McClarnon, as per Deadline.

Produced by BRON Studios and Saks Picture Company in partnership with Rhea Films and Hercules Film Fund / Creative Wealth Media, 'Americana' boasts executive producers Aaron L. Gilbert, Steven Thibault, Alison-Jane Roney, Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis, Terry Dougas, and Jean-Luc de Fanti.

Although the film initially premiered at SXSW in 2023, its commercial rollout was delayed.

According to Deadline, Lionsgate later acquired the distribution rights, and the trailer's release this week coincides with the buzz of the Cannes Film Festival, giving the project visibility among global industry audiences.

Americana aims to challenge conventional genre boundaries by blending Western aesthetics with modern sociopolitical themes, including cultural heritage, exploitation, and the legacy of colonialism. (ANI)

