Washington DC [US], May 16 (ANI): The second season of 'America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' has finally got a release date, reported Variety.

Giving NFL fans a unique glimpse into the lives of the 2024-25 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad, season 2 of the hit series will premiere on June 18 on Netflix, as per the outlet.

Also Read | #RAPO22 Is 'Andhra King Taluka': Ram Pothineni's Upcoming Movie With Upendra and Bhagyasri Borse Called 'Biopic of a Fan’- Watch Title Glimpse Video.

Following the series' first season, which captured the unfiltered lives of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders both on and off the field, Season 2 will follow the team from auditions through the NFL season.

Emmy Award-winning Greg Whiteley returns to direct the series.

Also Read | Madhuri Dixit Birthday: Actress' Jamshedpur Fan Celebrates Occasion by Arranging Marriages for Underprivileged Girls.

According to Variety, when Season 1 debuted last June, it launched onto Netflix's Top 10 worldwide chart with 2.3 million views within four days on the platform.

It remained in the Top 10 US TV shows for five weeks straight, with moments like the "Thunderstruck" AC/DC number going viral on TikTok.

In addition to Kelli Finglass (the Senior Director, DCC) and Judy Trammell (the Head Choreographer, DCC), cheerleader Reece Weaver will be among the returning cheerleaders in the new season, reported Variety.

During an interview with Variety last June, Whiteley said that she is expecting good results from Season 2 of the show.

"Our last two or three weeks of filming, we were just starting to hit our stride. I'd love to have more time to see if we can get deeper and deeper with more and more of the team," Whiteley said.

"Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders" joins Netflix's continued relationship with the Dallas Cowboys, including the upcoming docuseries "America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys," which is set to release in August, reported Variety. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)