Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was spotted at a celebrity sports event in Mumbai on Friday evening.

He also posed for shutterbugs before entering the venue. Donning a super cool hoodie with black track pants, Big B exuded sporty vibes at the event.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy hosting the 16th season of the popular quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 16'.

In one of the recent episodes of the show, Big B honoured the brave heroes of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

In a promo released by the show's team on Tuesday, Vishwas Nangre Patil, who served as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for South Mumbai during the attacks, shared details of the intense operation at the Taj Hotel.

Recalling the night of the attacks, Vishwas said, "That night, I received a call reporting grenade blasts and AK-47 firing sounds at the Taj. Without waiting for a bulletproof vest, Amit and I went inside first. As we approached the staircase, we saw three terrorists carrying haversacks and armed with AK-47s. I took a battle-ready position and fired three rounds, sir. One of the bullets hit a terrorist named Abu Ali. Each of them had an AK-47, six double magazines, 50 bullets, and 20 to 25 grenades. Their plastic bag contained 8 kg of RDX bombs, sir, which they detonated."

Describing the challenging conditions inside the Taj, he added, "The lights went out, the cameras were damaged, and we had to decide to step out. It was completely dark and filled with smoke, making it impossible to see each other. Then Rahul Shinde, a 21-year-old boy with me, came carrying a .303 rifle. My bodyguard, Amit Khetle, was shot in the stomach, and Rahul was also shot. I went to retrieve Rahul's martyred body, sir."

In the coming months, Big B will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in the Hindi remake of 'The Intern'.

In June this year, he and Deepika were seen in the futuristic film 'Kalki 2898 AD'. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film was inspired by Hindu scriptures and was set in 2898 AD. Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani were also part of the film. (ANI)

