The game inside Bigg Boss 18 is getting more intense with each passing day. To heighten the drama, the makers have reportedly decided to evict two contestants from the house. Yes, you heard that right! This time, two contestants will be eliminated from Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 house. A glimpse of this has surfaced online. In the promo, the housemates were asked to vote out one of the wildcards: Aditi Mistry, Eden Rose, or Yamini Malhotra. ‘Pure Harassment’: Aditi Mistry Faces Backlash From ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Fans For Ripping Avinash Mishra’s Shirt and Forcing Him Into the Pool.

Aditi Mistry Evicted From ‘Bigg Boss 18’

The latest promo from BB 18 confirmed that one of the three wildcard contestants, Aditi Mistry, Yamini Malhotra, and Eden Rose, would be eliminated. The clip starts with Bigg Boss asking the housemates to name the wildcard contestant they believe has contributed the least inside the house. Eisha Singh named Yamini Malhotra, stating that she has taken a "backseat." Digvijay Singh Rathee named Aditi Mistry, saying she appears "confused" most of the time. On the other hand, Karan Veer Mehra named Eden Rose. The latest reports have revealed that Aditi Mistry has been evicted from the show.

Aditi Mistry To Be Eliminated From ‘BB 18’?

🚨 Aditi Mistry has been EVICTED from the house. One of Wild Card expiry came to end.pic.twitter.com/Yymk1XFO8Z — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 29, 2024

Apart from them, seven actor contestants, including Digvijay Singh Rathee, Kashish Kapoor, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Tajinder Bagga, Sara Arfeen Khan and Shrutika Arjun Raaj, have also been nominated for the upcoming eliminations. Based on the recent tasks, whom do you think the audiences will out?

