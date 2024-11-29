For those who might not know, Marvel Studios operates under Walt Disney Studios, which acquired Fox and its properties a few years ago, bringing the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). While Disney is typically known for its family-friendly fare, they gave the green light to Shawn Levy's Deadpool & Wolverine - a film featuring a superhero infamous for his foul mouth. Thankfully, the R-rated blockbuster starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman was allowed to keep its risqué jokes and sharp roasts. However, there was one joke that Disney insisted be cut. ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Movie Review: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Fan-Pleasing Antics Ain’t Enough To Redeem Marvel Cinematic Universe!

Now, after raking in over a billion dollars at the box office and making its way to Disney+ for streaming, we’ve finally learned about the joke Disney vetoed. A page from the original draft of the Deadpool & Wolverine screenplay is going viral, revealing the censored quip.

The scene in question occurs when Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) discover the hideout of a resistance group in the Void. This group includes Elektra (Jennifer Garner), Blade (Wesley Snipes), Gambit (Channing Tatum), and X-23 (Dafne Keen). In the film, Deadpool meets Elektra, Blade, and Gambit first and learns about a fourth member of the resistance—though X-23 hasn’t appeared yet. When Deadpool assumes it’s Magneto, to his disappointment, he’s told Magneto is dead. ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Cameos Explained: From Chris Evans’ Johnny Storm to Jennifer Garner’s Elektra, Check Out All Major Cameos in Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds’ Film.

Deadpool laments why they couldn’t bring in another X-Man - a nod to a similar joke in earlier Deadpool films - before hurling insults at Disney. Here’s what he was supposed to say: “F***! We can’t even afford one more X-Man? Disney is so cheap. I can barely breathe with all this Mickey Mouse c*ck in my throat.”

Deleted 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Joke

The joke Disney told Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds to remove from #DeadpoolAndWolverine has reportedly been revealed “FUCK! We can't even afford one more X-Man? Disney is so cheap. I can barely breathe with all this Mickey Mouse cock in my throat.” pic.twitter.com/JMObVI56V2 — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) November 29, 2024

In the revised scene, Deadpool says, "F*ck, now Disney gets cheap? It's like Pinocchio jammed his face in my a$$ and started lying like crazy." Poor Pinocchio, damn wooden boy and his nose ended up as another pegging joke for the movie (that has too many of those), because Disney doesn't want Mickey Mouse's errr... privates anywhere near Deadpool's mouth!

Watch the Scene From 'Deadpool & Wolverine':

That said, the joke’s removal hasn’t hurt the film’s success (also, it wasn't that funny anyway). Deadpool & Wolverine is now one of the franchise’s highest-grossing films and holds the title of the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time.

