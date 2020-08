New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Weeks after recovering from COVID-19, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday began shooting for his much-loved television quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati,' as he shared pictures from the set. Bachchan who is shooting for the 12th season of the famous show took to Instagram during the wee hours on Monday and shared a collage of his pictures along with one from the show's set.

The pictures feature the production unit of the show clad in blue coloured PPE kits. "It's back to work .. in a sea of blue PPE .. KBC 12 .. started 2000 .. today year 2020 .. 20 years ! Amaze .. that's a lifetime," Bachchan wrote in the caption of the post.

Amitabh Bachchan's Post:

'Kaun Banega Crorepati' is loved by fans of the superstar across the country. The show began in the year 2000 and since then, has had 11 seasons with the 12th edition being in the production stage at present. (ANI)

