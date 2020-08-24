Today, Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK turns 51 today. He has been entertaining the audience with his versatile voice - that can fit like a glove to songs across romantic, sad, dance genres - for decades now. Everyone has at least one KK song on their favourite music playlist. For the die-hard fans, KK's discography is a playlist. KK shot to nationwide fame when he sang the powerfully melancholic song, "Tadap Tadap" for the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. There was no looking back ever. With "Sach Keh Raha Hai" for Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein, he became the voice of the hearts of all the people hurt in love. Neha Kakkar Birthday: These Energetic Songs By The Pretty Singer Will Pump Up Your Day! (Watch Videos).

KK has said in an interview, "I am very clear in my head that I am here today because of a lot of thought processes in my early days - like I want to sing; I get a lot of joy out of singing, and that joy is not because someone claps for you." Sonu Nigam Birthday: 5 Songs By Bollywood’s Popular Playback Singer That Will Be All Time Favourite!

Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai - Woh Lamhe (2006)

Composed by Pritam (debatable), this song won over the nation. KK's sexy voice just charmed us all.

Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai - Ganghster (2006)

This sombre romantic also won hearts. Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut's romance played out on the song in the film.

O Meri Jaan - Life In A Metro (2007)

The song will pierce through your heart, thanks to the lyrics and KK's voice.

Khuda Jaane - Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008)

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's dreamy romance took us on a world tour in this song voiced by KK. Beautiful.

Bardaasht - Humraaz (2002)

AN underrated dance gem. Unfortunately, two non-dancers Ameesha Patel and Akshaye Khanna shook a leg in the music video, so we won't recommend watching it. But, just listen to it.

Dus Bahane - Dus (2005)

Of course, you know about Dus Bahaane. The song was recently remade for Baaghi 3. In the original, KK joined SHaan for the dance number of the year.

Aankhon Mein Teri - Om Shanti Om (2007)

Deepika Padukone made her debut romancing Shah Rukh Khan on this cute number. The song can give you butterflies in the stomach.

Main Kya Hoon - Live Aaj Kal (2009)

Another underrated number from KK's discography. We see Saif Ali Khan's emotional graph through this song in Love Aaj Kal. The song will make you feel all sorts of things.

Dil Kyun Yeh Mera - Kites (2010)

Hrithik Roshan and Barbara Mori's chemistry was elevated with this romantic number in the movie Kites. The song was composed by Rajesh Roshan.

O Makhna Ve - Dil Maange More (2004)

Shahid Kapoor danced like a dream on this sexy number. It is still a catchy number that can make you shake a leg.

So, these were our top 10 KK songs. Very happy birthday to the man who tugged at the heartstrings with his voice. Which is your favourite song sung by KK? Tell us.

