Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is in his 80s but he can still give any young actor a run for their money.

On Wednesday, Big B took to Instagram and posted an action-packed photograph.

In the image, he can be seen smashing a glass in a filmy style.

"After 53 years and age 80 .. there are some things that never change .. ACTION," Big B captioned the post.

Seeing the picture fans could not stop heaping praises on Amitabh.

"Once an action star always an action star," a social media user commented.

"Age is just a number, right sir," another one wrote.

With movies like 'Zanjeer', 'Deewaar' and 'Sholay' among others, Big B has unleashed his action avatar time and again. Currently, he is waiting for the release of his new film 'Jhund', in which he will be seen essaying the role of a football coach. (ANI)

