Table No 21 actress Tina Desai celebrates her birthday on February 24. For those who miss watching her on the big screen, her social media account is the place for you. The Bengaluru-born actress who has worked in both Indian and international projects continues to live her life king-size. Right from enjoying exotic holidays to posing for sultry pictures, her social media account is delightful for her fans and no one is complaining. Tina is a fitness enthusiast and her Instagram is filled with her workout pictures and videos. February 24 Celebrity Birthdays: Check List of Famous Personalities Born on Feb 24.

For those who are unaware, Tina swears by yoga and prefers it over gyming or any other form of exercise. She especially enjoys doing her different 'asanas' out in the open or in a park. Tina spent all of her lockdown keeping herself fit and learning new yoga exercises that sure look easy but are definitely difficult. If you're among those who are wishing to learn the benefits of yoga or simply need some motivation to get up every day, we suggest you take a look at her social media account and understand how beneficial it can be for your health. Don't believe us? Check out some of her cool pictures while performing 'asanas' below.

Now That's The Flexibility We're Eyeing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Desai (@desaitina)

We're Sweating Already!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Desai (@desaitina)

Peacock Pose! Now This Looks Easy But It Sure is Difficult

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Desai (@desaitina)

Perfect Click!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Desai (@desaitina)

From Her Lockdown Diaries

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Desai (@desaitina)

No Comments, Please!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Desai (@desaitina)

Does She Have Bones in Her Body?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Desai (@desaitina)

Happy Birthday, Tina Desai!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2022 09:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).