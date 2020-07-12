Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is in a "stable" condition with "mild symptoms", after he was tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

The 'Don' actor has been admitted in the isolation unit at Mumbai's Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital. The actor has confirmed that he will keep updating via Twitter.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Health Update: After Testing Positive for Coronavirus, Big B is Stable and Showing Mild Symptoms Confirms Hospital Rep .

His son, actor Abhishek Bachchan also tested positive for Covid-19 last night, according to separate tweets by the two.

Big B also said that the other family members and staff have undergone tests for the virus. However, the results are awaited.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Posts a Video After Testing Positive For Covid-19;Salutes Doctors In This Special Message!.

The 77-year-old actor also requested those, who have been in "close proximity" to him in the last 10 days to get tested for the deadly virus.

Abhishek too tweeted, shortly afterwards, about the news and urged all to stay calm and not panic. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)