Washington [US], April 20 (ANI): Daniel Radcliffe has revealed his personal ranking of the 'Harry Potter' film series, naming Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 as his top pick while placing Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince at the bottom of his list.

As per People magazine, in a recent interview, the actor reflected on revisiting his performances and how his perspective has evolved over time.

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"When I was 18, I would cringe watching the earlier films. Now, I think the early films are sweet and now I cringe watching myself when I was 18 or 19," Radcliffe said, adding, "But I assume that those dates will just keep changing as to what I find palatable of my own work," as quoted by People magazine.

Radcliffe, who rose to global fame with 2001's 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone', admitted he hasn't revisited the films in quite some time.

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Still, he gamely participated when asked to rank his favourites from the blockbuster franchise based on JK Rowling's books.

Choosing between the first two films, Radcliffe said he prefers Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets over Sorcerer's Stone.

"I would take Chamber of Secrets out of those two 'cause I love the Basilisk," he explained, referring to the giant serpent featured in the film.

In another surprising pick, the actor ranked Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire above the widely acclaimed Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

"I know everyone wants me to say Azkaban. I know that's how everyone else feels, but I love the stuff I got to do on the fourth movie; it was awesome. So I'll say Goblet of Fire," he said, as quoted by People magazine.

When it came to his favourite, Radcliffe did not hesitate, choosing Deathly Hallows Part 2, the concluding chapter of the saga that marked an emotional end to the long-running series.

However, he was equally candid about his least favourite. "Half-Blood Prince is probably the bottom of the bracket for me," Radcliffe admitted, adding, "And that's my own stuff. That's not the film," as quoted by People magazine.

The Harry Potter film franchise consists of eight fantasy films released between 2001 and 2011 by Warner Bros. Pictures. Based on JK Rowling's beloved novels, the series follows young wizard Harry Potter's journey at Hogwarts as he battles the dark wizard Lord Voldemort alongside friends Ron and Hermione. (ANI)

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