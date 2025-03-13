New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Designer Anamika Khanna is set to open the 2025 edition of the Lakme Fashion Week, in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), the organisers announced on Thursday.

According to a press release, the opening show will be hosted at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on March 26.

The collection, under prêt label AK|OK Anamika Khanna, draws inspiration from Lakme's 9 to 5 Hya-Matte range, promising to showcase "modern sophistication with effortless elegance, embodying the duality of strength and grace".

The organisers said the designer's latest clothing line seamlessly transitions from boardrooms to after-hours, empowering women to embrace every facet of their dynamic lives with confidence and ease.

Khanna said she is honoured and excited to open Lakme Fashion Week this season.

"Opening the show is a crucial moment—it sets the tone, creates the first impression, and leaves the audience eagerly anticipating what's next. This collection is a celebration of bold, ambitious women who own their space, lead with confidence, and inspire others with their strength and individuality.

"Partnering with Lakme, a brand that continuously champions modern beauty and self-expression, makes this collaboration even more special. I can't wait for everyone to see and experience the story it tells," the designer said in a statement.

Sunanda Khaitan, Vice President, Lakme, said partnering with AK|OK Anamika Khanna for "this milestone opening" brings together two legacy brands that share a deep commitment to innovation and individuality.

"Anamika's signature aesthetic, rooted in effortless sophistication, perfectly complements the Lakme 9 to 5 Hya-Matte range—both designed for the modern woman who balances style with substance. We're excited for this collaboration, a true celebration of beauty, fashion, and the evolving power of self-expression,” Khaitan added.

