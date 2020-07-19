Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): As National Award-winning, Anand Gandhi directorial masterpiece-- 'Ship of Thesis' --completes seven years on the horizon of Indian cinema on Sunday, the director announced his new project 'Emergence.'

"As #ShipOfTheseus completes seven years today [released on 19 July 2012], Anand Gandhi announces his new film: #Emergence... Poster..." wrote film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh as he shared the intriguing poster of an upcoming science-fiction film on Instagram.

The eye-catching poster of the film shows different activities being carried out, in the background. It shows earth being struck by a meteorite and being invaded by alien objects, while at the forefront it shows a lady astronaut blowing air to a place resembling Antarctica, as the glaciers meltdown. The poster also shows the penguins, polar bears and fishes in the Antarctic amid the melting area.

Talking about Gandhi's masterpiece ' Ship of Thesus,' the film that premiered at the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival, explores questions of identity, justice, beauty, meaning and death through the stories of an experimental photographer- essayed by Aida El-Kashef, an ailing monk played by Neeraj Kabi and an enterprising stockbroker - portrayed by Sohum Shah. (ANI)

