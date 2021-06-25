Washington [US], June 25 (ANI): Hollywood stars Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones are set to star for FX on Hulu limited series 'Under the Banner of Heaven', based on Jon Krakauer's Mormon crime drama of the same name.

According to Deadline, the new series will be created by Academy Award-winner Dustin Lance Black, along with 'Hell or High Water' helmer David Mackenzie directing it.

The book followed a devout detective, whose faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder that seems to be connected to an esteemed Utah family's spiral into LDS fundamentalism and their distrust in the government.

'The Amazing Spider-Man' star Garfield will be portraying Pyre, an elder of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS), otherwise known as Mormons, who is committed to his Church and family but begins to question some of the Church's teachings through his contact with a suspected murderer.

'Normal People' star Edgar-Jones will play Brenda, a young faithful Mormon who is the victim of a brutal murder.

This series comes ten years after Lance Black and Ron Howard, who is also executive producing this version, attempted to turn the book into a feature film at Warner Bros.

Alongside Lance Black and Howard as EPs are Brian Grazer, Samie Kim Falvey and Anna Culp for Imagine Television, Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan of Aggregate Films, Mackenzie and Gillian Berrie.

Gina Balian, President, Original Programming, FX, said, "Dustin Lance Black is a gifted storyteller and the perfect artist to adapt Jon Krakauer's gripping novel for FX. Lance joins an incredible creative team led by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard at Imagine Television who have been passionate about telling this story with him for years."

"We at Imagine have been dedicated to telling this powerful story for nearly a decade. With FX's belief and support and Lance Black's relentless commitment we are, at last, on our way. We couldn't be more excited to be collaborating with David Mackenzie, Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones to bring this project to life," added Brian Grazer and Ron Howard.

Mackenzie is known for directing films such as 'Starred Up', 'Outlaw King', 'Hell or High Water', and 'Young Adam'. (ANI)

